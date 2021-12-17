Advertisement

Wind rips roof off storage building in Hutchinson

By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 12:09 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - Thursday, many areas in Kansas began to pick up the pieces from Wednesday’s dangerous wind storm that included peak gusts of about 100 miles per hour in some areas. One eye-catching example of widespread damage was in Hutchinson where winds were powerful enough to rip the roof off of an RV-and-mini-storage building.

Neighboring business, Advance Termite & Pest Control, Inc., was just a few feet away from being hit by the flying metal roof. No employees at the business were injured, by they said they were in shock to see the storage building’s roof fly off.

“I was in the garage and these girls were in the office here looking out the window, and they seemed to think there was a big cloud front that was moving in when it turned out to be a big metal building,” said Advance Pest Control Co-owner Al Wells.

Co-owner Helen Wells said people inside the business Wednesday thought the nearby building’s roof “was going to come right through the window.”

Advance Pest Control said it will be helping its neighbors clean up the wreckage, but for, the business’s owners say they’re just glad everyone is okay.

