Advertisement

Breece Hall declares for NFL Draft

Iowa State running back Breece Hall runs the ball against West Virginia during the first half...
Iowa State running back Breece Hall runs the ball against West Virginia during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Ames, Iowa.(Matthew Putney | AP Photo/Matthew Putney)
By Braxton Jones
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 2:49 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (Catch it Kansas) - Former Northwest Grizzly and Iowa State All-American Breece Hall has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft.

In an Instagram post, Hall says he plans to forgo his final year of eligibility to pursue the NFL, an opportunity he called a “lifelong dream”.

Hall finishes his collegiate career as one of the best running backs in college football history ending his collegiate career with 3,941 rushing yards and 50 rushing touchdowns, accompanied by 734 receiving yards and 6 scores through the air.

In an offensive explosion over the course of his career, Hall holds the FBS record for most consecutive games with a touchdown setting the mark at 24 against TCU.

Iowa State will close the 2021 season in the Cheez-It bowl against Clemson.

Copyright 2021 Catch it Kansas. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Outgoing Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay spoke with KWCH on Friday
Police Chief Gordon Ramsay leaving department
The remains of Derrick Kelley were found east of Codell Avenue in rural Ellis County, near a...
Remains of missing Ellis Co. man found near burned vehicle
1-year-old Briar Dockers is recovering at home after inhaling a piece of popcorn and needing...
Mulvane toddler recovering after popcorn snack nearly leads to tragedy
Richard Shimanek, of Leoti, died on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, from burns he suffered during a...
84-year-old man dies protecting home from wildfires in western Kansas
Wichita firefighters responded to a building fire Friday morning near 21st St. N. & Amidon.
Combustion leads to building fire call in NW Wichita

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce runs on his way to scoring a touchdown during...
Kelce’s OT touchdown gives Chiefs 34-28 win over Chargers
Wichita State forward Morris Udeze looks down court to pass against Arizona during the second...
Udeze scores 15 to carry Wichita St. over Alcorn St. 82-63
Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn (22) gets past Iowa State defensive back Anthony Johnson...
K-State’s Deuce Vaughn, Wichitan Breece Hall named AP All-Americans
Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (38) on the field during the second half of an NFL...
Chiefs cornerback’s brother fatally stabbed in Louisiana
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) tackles Kansas City Chiefs running back...
Chiefs roll to record-setting 48-9 victory over Raiders