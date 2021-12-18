Breece Hall declares for NFL Draft

WICHITA, Kan. (Catch it Kansas) - Former Northwest Grizzly and Iowa State All-American Breece Hall has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft.

In an Instagram post, Hall says he plans to forgo his final year of eligibility to pursue the NFL, an opportunity he called a “lifelong dream”.

Hall finishes his collegiate career as one of the best running backs in college football history ending his collegiate career with 3,941 rushing yards and 50 rushing touchdowns, accompanied by 734 receiving yards and 6 scores through the air.

In an offensive explosion over the course of his career, Hall holds the FBS record for most consecutive games with a touchdown setting the mark at 24 against TCU.

Iowa State will close the 2021 season in the Cheez-It bowl against Clemson.

