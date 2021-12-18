Cold weekend- dry weather continues

Advertisement

Breezy and cold, sunny afternoon
By Dean Jones
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 9:48 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Clouds across central and eastern Kansas this morning will give way to sunshine through the afternoon. Temperatures today will be much colder than yesterday and when you factor in the north breeze- wind chills will stay in the teens and 20s most of the day. The chilly weather sticks around tonight and Sunday with morning lows in the teens. Sunshine will prevail Sunday with afternoon temperatures in the 40s, which is close to normal for mid-December.

A few fast moving disturbances are expected to push through Kansas in the week ahead, however these systems will come through without much fanfare. In other words, dry weather will continue across the state. Temperatures will moderate with highs in the 50s through Thursday. Even warmer weather is expected for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, as highs reach the low to mid 60s. No significant moisture in the forecast for the next 7-10 days.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Sunny, breezy and colder. Wind: N/NW 15-20; gusty. High: 38.

Tonight: Clear, calm and very cold. Wind: N/S 5-10. Low: 15.

Tomorrow: Sunny and still chilly. Wind: S 5-15. High: 44.

Tomorrow night: Clear, still cold. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 24.

Mon: High: 51 Sunny.

Tue: High: 52 Low: 22 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 53 Low: 25 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 57 Low: 30 Partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 60 Low: 32 Partly cloudy.

Christmas Day: High: 63 Low: 35 Partly cloudy, breezy and mild.



