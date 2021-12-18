COVID-19 testing demand on rise ahead of holiday gatherings

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending that anyone traveling to see family this holiday season get tested for COVID-19 before they leave to avoid a spike in cases.

Eyewitness News on Friday spoke with pharmacists at CVS and Walgreens in Wichita who agree that now is the time to get tested.

Pharmacists at local Walgreen’s locations report seeing an exponential increase in drive-thru testing and at this rate, those wanting to get tested before Christmas will need to schedule their appointment at least three days in advance.

If you want an at-home COVID-19 test, CVS pharmacists who spoke with Eyewitness News also said you’ll need to act fast.

If you are planning to travel internationally, the CDC requires you to get a COVID-19 viral test no more than a day before your flight. However, the wait time between getting your test and boarding your flight varies from airline to airline. Regardless, you must show your negative test before you board.

