Advertisement

COVID-19 testing demand on rise ahead of holiday gatherings

COVID-19 testing
COVID-19 testing(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 11:02 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending that anyone traveling to see family this holiday season get tested for COVID-19 before they leave to avoid a spike in cases.

Eyewitness News on Friday spoke with pharmacists at CVS and Walgreens in Wichita who agree that now is the time to get tested.

Pharmacists at local Walgreen’s locations report seeing an exponential increase in drive-thru testing and at this rate, those wanting to get tested before Christmas will need to schedule their appointment at least three days in advance.

If you want an at-home COVID-19 test, CVS pharmacists who spoke with Eyewitness News also said you’ll need to act fast.

If you are planning to travel internationally, the CDC requires you to get a COVID-19 viral test no more than a day before your flight. However, the wait time between getting your test and boarding your flight varies from airline to airline. Regardless, you must show your negative test before you board.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Outgoing Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay spoke with KWCH on Friday
Police Chief Gordon Ramsay leaving department
The remains of Derrick Kelley were found east of Codell Avenue in rural Ellis County, near a...
Remains of missing Ellis Co. man found near burned vehicle
Brityne Rucker in Russell, Kan.
Russell County ranchers lose property, livestock to wildfires
At least three towns have been evacuated in Russell County as crews work to put out a growing...
Russell County wildfire forces evacuations in multiple towns
Winds on Dec. 15 in Reno County were strong enough to uproot this tree in Hutchinson
PHOTO GALLERY: Storm shots, scenes of damage from dangerous winds across Kansas

Latest News

Dockers family
Mulvane toddler recovering after popcorn snack nearly leads to tragedy
Derrick Kelley
Remains of missing Ellis Co. man found near burned vehicle
Orr Nissan of Wichita dropped off truckloads of toys Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2021 for children at...
Orr Nissan holds toy collection effort to benefit Wichita Children’s Home
At least three towns have been evacuated in Russell County as crews work to put out a growing...
Kansas governor’s office details response to recent storms, wildfires