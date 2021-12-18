Gradual warming over the next few days

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that after a cold start to the day Sunday, a gradual warming trend will take place into the upcoming week.

Sunday morning will start out with temperatures ranging from 10 to 15 degrees. Afternoon highs will range from the lower 40s over south central Kansas to the low to mid 50s over western Kansas.

South winds will be breezy during the afternoon especially over southwest into north central Kansas with gusts up to 30 mph at times.

Temperatures will gradually warm into the lower 50s into the start of the week. Dry weather is expected to continue with no significant storm systems moving into the Plains.

Even warmer weather will be possible by the end of the week and for Christmas. High temperatures could get as warm as the 60s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Wind: Light. Low: 12

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies turning sunny. Wind: S 10-20. High: 43

Tomorrow Night: Clear skies. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 22

Mon: High: 51 Sunny.

Tue: High: 52 Low: 21 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 53 Low: 25 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 57 Low: 31 Partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 65 Low: 38 Partly cloudy. Breezy.

Sat: High: 62 Low: 37 Mostly sunny.

