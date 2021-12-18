Advertisement

Hospitals in Kansas report spike in COVID cases

Natalie Balli, 71, and her twin sister, Linda Calderon, background right, watch TV as they rest in their beds in a COVID-19 unit at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in Los Angeles, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. The sisters were admitted to the hospital on the same day, a few days after their Thanksgiving gathering. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)(Jae C. Hong | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 10:58 AM CST
MISSION, Kan. (AP) - An increase in COVID-19 cases has hospitals in Kansas and Missouri delaying surgeries, turning away transfers, holding patients in emergency rooms while they wait for beds to open up, and desperately trying to hire traveling nurses.

Dr. Steve Stites, chief medical officer for the University of Kansas Health System in Kansas City, Kansas, said in a news conference with hospitals throughout the region that he is particularly alarmed that the surge is coming even before the omicron variant hits the region in full force.

In Merriam, Kansas, the number of COVID-19 patients with active infections at AdventHealth Shawnee Mission tripled from 12 in mid-November to 37 as of Thursday.

This news comes as the CDC no longer recommends the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, as the J&J vaccine has been linked to 9 blood-clot-related deaths. The CDC still urges getting fully vaccinated with the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine plus getting a booster, if eligible, to increase one’s immunity against COVID-19 and the omicron variant.

