President Biden commemorates death of wife and infant child

President Biden commemorating passing of wife and daughter.
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden walk from St. Joseph on the Brandywine Catholic Church in Wilmington, Del., Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)(Matt Rourke | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 12:03 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, Del. (AP) - President Joe Biden on Saturday is commemorating the 49th anniversary of the car crash that killed his first wife and infant daughter.

He and his family went to visit their graves at the Saint Joseph on the Brandywine Roman Catholic Church. Their deaths occurred just after Delaware voters elected Biden to the Senate in 1972 and the fatal car crash became a defining moment that has shaped his persona and career.

His wife Neilia and 13-month-old daughter Naomi died after their car was broadsided while they were en route to pick up a Christmas tree. His sons Beau, who dies in 2015 after battling brain cancer, and Hunter were seriously injured but survived the crash.

