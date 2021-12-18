Advertisement

Russell County EMS requesting specific help for those impacted by fires

A windmill is silhouetted against smoke from a fire that burned and stretched across Ellis,...
A windmill is silhouetted against smoke from a fire that burned and stretched across Ellis, Russell, Osborne and Rooks counties Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, near Natoma, Kan. Firefighters and emergency responders are battling fires spreading across parts of central and western Kansas after a powerful storm blew through the state. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Ann Lipsett
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 2:52 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -The Russell County EMS has urgent needs that must be met quickly to better serve those affected by Kansas fires. The organization would like to express that they do not need any more donations of water, food, or clothes. They are accepting all donations at the 4-H building in Russell, Kansas (702 Fairview Drive).

The following are the most current and pressing needs of the Russell community:

Fencing supplies (barbed wire, electric wire, t-posts, etc.), Feed for animals including but not limited to (cracked corn, All stock sweet feed, etc.), Winter hats & gloves, Chapstick, Phone chargers, Clothes racks (to hang clothes from), Non-drowsy allergy medication, First-aid supplies, Ibuprofen, Portable extended batteries

These items are requested directly from the families impacted.

Anyone in need of assistance is asked to contact Ashley at the Russell County EMS at 785-445-9007. Also, all volunteers or organizations wanting to help are encouraged to call that number. Monetary donations are being accepted at SouthWind Bank and managed under the Paradise United Methodist Church.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Outgoing Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay spoke with KWCH on Friday
Police Chief Gordon Ramsay leaving department
The remains of Derrick Kelley were found east of Codell Avenue in rural Ellis County, near a...
Remains of missing Ellis Co. man found near burned vehicle
1-year-old Briar Dockers is recovering at home after inhaling a piece of popcorn and needing...
Mulvane toddler recovering after popcorn snack nearly leads to tragedy
Richard Shimanek, of Leoti, died on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, from burns he suffered during a...
84-year-old man dies protecting home from wildfires in western Kansas
Wichita firefighters responded to a building fire Friday morning near 21st St. N. & Amidon.
Combustion leads to building fire call in NW Wichita

Latest News

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden walk from St. Joseph on the Brandywine Catholic...
President Biden commemorates death of wife and infant child
Natalie Balli, 71, and her twin sister, Linda Calderon, background right, watch TV as they rest...
Hospitals in Kansas report spike in COVID cases
GoFundMe titled “Shimanek Farm Recovery Fund.”
84-year-old man dies protecting home from wildfires in western Kansas
COVID-19 testing
COVID-19 testing demand on rise ahead of holiday gatherings