Russell County EMS requesting specific help for those impacted by fires

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -The Russell County EMS has urgent needs that must be met quickly to better serve those affected by Kansas fires. The organization would like to express that they do not need any more donations of water, food, or clothes. They are accepting all donations at the 4-H building in Russell, Kansas (702 Fairview Drive).

The following are the most current and pressing needs of the Russell community:

Fencing supplies (barbed wire, electric wire, t-posts, etc.), Feed for animals including but not limited to (cracked corn, All stock sweet feed, etc.), Winter hats & gloves, Chapstick, Phone chargers, Clothes racks (to hang clothes from), Non-drowsy allergy medication, First-aid supplies, Ibuprofen, Portable extended batteries

These items are requested directly from the families impacted.

Anyone in need of assistance is asked to contact Ashley at the Russell County EMS at 785-445-9007. Also, all volunteers or organizations wanting to help are encouraged to call that number. Monetary donations are being accepted at SouthWind Bank and managed under the Paradise United Methodist Church.

