Cold Sunday morning- warming trend this week

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Bitter cold morning across Kansas as temperatures dropped into the single digits and teens.

Meteorologist Dean Jones says; it hasn’t been this cold in Wichita since February 19th, 2021. Hutchinson dropped to 3 above zero and Wichita bottomed out at 9 degrees. Sunny skies will prevail across Kansas today as high pressure moves east into Missouri. A light southerly breeze will develop and become gusty late in the day, especially across western and northern Kansas. Temperatures will rebound through the afternoon, highs will reach the 40s and 50s with the warmest areas across western Kansas.

Dry weather will persist in the week ahead, even with a series of weak weather systems passing through the state. Temperatures will remain in the 40s and 50s through Wednesday, then jump into the 50s and 60s Thursday and Christmas Eve. It will become windy on Christmas Eve with a stout southerly flow. The warm southerly winds will push the mercury into the 60s, with a few locations getting close to 70. This will be some 20-30 degrees above normal for late December. Dry weather will continue through the Christmas weekend, with highs in the 50s and low 60s. If you’re wanting snow on Christmas- it looks like we will have to wait until Christmas 2022.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Sunny, chilly. Wind: S 10-20. High: 43

Tonight: Clear skies. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 23

Tomorrow: Sunny and slightly warmer. Wind: S/W 5-15. High: 51

Tomorrow Night: Clear skies. Wind: N 5-10. Low: 21

Tue: High: 55 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 53 Low: 25 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 59 Low: 31 Partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 68 Low: 40 Mostly sunny. Windy.

Sat: High: 60 Low: 37 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 62 Low: 35 Partly cloudy, breezy.

