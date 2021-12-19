Fire recovery efforts continue for north-central Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The recovery efforts continue throughout north-central Kansas following Wednesday’s devastating fires. Resources for ranchers, like donations of hay, fencing supplies, and other livestock items are coming in from across the state.

Even as the fire threat has dissipated, the homes and livestock lost in Wednesday’s wildfire are a pain that will be felt for years to come.

Mandy Raithel, who has organized a relief support sale, says, “I know that they were struggling a lot as anybody would if they had their complete livelihood and the things that they care the most about ripped away from them. The support that they’re getting from not only the ag community but their community at large, I think those things are helping them raise their spirits.”

Raithel is friends with the Dickerson family who runs Bar S Ranch in paradise and says their house, hundreds of cattle, dogs, and numerous other belongings are gone.

Raithel states, “those animals are part of your family. Your livelihood and you would give everything to try to save them and make them thrive and live and to be helpless and to lose them in just the blink of your eye is unfathomable.”

To support them and other ranchers impacted by the wildfire Mandy and other members of the livestock community are making sure they have support. She is among those organizing an online benefit sale to raise funds. Collecting nearly 150 items donated from around the country that will be sold Wednesday.

Raithel “you don’t have to be in the cattle industry to buy something on that scale.”

She says this allows people to play a small part in supporting these ranches’ returns. If you would like to donate to the relief fund, click here.

