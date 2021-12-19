Advertisement

Ransomware persists even as high-profile attacks have slowed

FILE - This Feb 23, 2019, file photo shows the inside of a computer in Jersey City, N.J. The...
FILE - This Feb 23, 2019, file photo shows the inside of a computer in Jersey City, N.J. The Biden administration will offer rewards up to $10 million for information leading to the identification of foreign state-sanctioned malicious cyber activity against critical U.S. infrastructure, including ransomware attacks. The administration is launching the website stopransomware.gov to offer the public resources for countering the threat. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)(Jenny Kane | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 7:06 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - In the months since President Joe Biden warned Russian leader Vladimir Putin to crack down on ransomware gangs in his country, there hasn’t been a massive attack like the one last May that resulted in gasoline shortages.

But the problem hasn’t evaporated, with hackers conducting a barrage of lower-profile episodes that have upended the businesses, governments, schools, and hospitals that were hit. U.S. officials have recaptured some ransom payments, cracked down on abuses of cryptocurrency, and made some arrests.

Yet six months after Biden’s admonitions to Putin, it’s hard to tell if hackers have eased up because of U.S. pressure.

