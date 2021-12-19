Advertisement

Sen. Elizabeth Warren tests positive for COVID breakthrough

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks as Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Federal Reserve...
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks as Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testify during a Senate Banking Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) — U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren said Sunday she has tested positive for COVID-19 as the country deals with another surge in cases and the emergence of the omicron variant.

The Massachusetts Democrat tweeted she’s vaccinated, has received her booster shot and is experiencing mild symptoms in a breakthrough case of the virus.

“Thankfully, I am only experiencing mild symptoms & am grateful for the protection provided against serious illness that comes from being vaccinated & boosted,” she wrote, using the occasion to also urge anyone not vaccinated to do so.

Warren didn’t elaborate on where she might have contracted the virus but said she’s regularly tested and turned up negative for COVID-19 earlier this week. Spokespersons for her office didn’t respond to an email seeking comment Sunday.

Warren was at the U.S. Capitol this week along with other senators as Democrats seek to pass President Joe Biden’s $2 trillion Build Back Better social and environment bill.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1-year-old Briar Dockers is recovering at home after inhaling a piece of popcorn and needing...
Mulvane toddler recovering after popcorn snack nearly leads to tragedy
3.5 million signatures have been gathered on a petition to reduce 110-year sentence for driver...
3 million sign petition for trucker sentenced 110 years in fiery crash
Richard Shimanek, of Leoti, died on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, from burns he suffered during a...
84-year-old man dies protecting home from wildfires in western Kansas
Outgoing Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay spoke with KWCH on Friday
Police Chief Gordon Ramsay leaving department
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden walk from St. Joseph on the Brandywine Catholic...
President Biden commemorates death of wife and infant child

Latest News

In this March 2021 photo provided by Scott Jawson, West Coast rapper Drakeo the Ruler is seen...
Rapper Drakeo the Ruler fatally stabbed at LA festival
Georgia lawmakers remember former Sen. Johnny Isakson
Actor Tom Holland smiles during a press conference for his new movie "Spider-Man: Far From...
Spidey nets 3rd best opening of all time with $253 million
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., leaves his office moments after speaking with President Joe Biden...
Manchin can’t support Dems’ $2T bill, potentially dooming it