Spidey nets 3rd best opening of all time with $253 million

Actor Tom Holland smiles during a press conference for his new movie "Spider-Man: Far From...
Actor Tom Holland smiles during a press conference for his new movie "Spider-Man: Far From Home" in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, July 1, 2019. The movie is to be released in South Korea on July 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)(Lee Jin-man | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
(AP) - Never underestimate your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, even with a mutating virus afoot.

Despite rising concerns over the omicron variant, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” not only shattered pandemic-era box office records; it became the third-best opening of all time behind “Avengers: Endgame” and “Avengers: Infinity War.” Studio estimates on Sunday show the Sony and Marvel blockbuster grossed a stunning $253 million in ticket sales from 4,325 North American locations.

The web-slinger’s success couldn’t have come sooner for a movie business that has had a rollercoaster in 2021 and could be headed for a difficult start to 2022 as the omicron variant of the coronavirus forces more and more event cancellations.

