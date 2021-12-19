Advertisement

Toy drive and vaccination event aims to keep kids healthy this holiday

By Grant DeMars
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 10:06 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A toy drive and vaccination clinic was put on Saturday in a collaborative effort to give back to the community and get more people in Wichita vaccinated. The Sedgwick County health department and Us Doing Us are making sure Wichita children have a safe Christmas filled with lots of toys this year.

“We’re just out here to make a difference. It means a lot that we can give back to the community to children in need,” said toy drive director, Treva Smith.

The event served hundreds of gifts to hundreds of people and kids had a chance to meet Santa clause and the grinch.

Smith said, “we’re trying to get back to some normalcy and also, we’re trying to give back. Just making that child happy to have one gift, maybe a couple of gifts. But it’s all about for the child.”

They also had the chance to get vaccinated from covid-19 as well. Any child over the age of 5 is eligible. 25-dollar gift cards were given out to the first 100 people to take a covid-19 test, and at-home tests were handed out for free. Those in attendance said, while it’s important that families have a happy Christmas full of presents it’s also important, they have a safe one too.

