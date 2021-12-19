Advertisement

Warming trend this week

High temperatures back above average
3 day forecast for Wichita.
3 day forecast for Wichita.(KWCH)
By Peyton Sanders
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that another stretch of mild December weather is on the way into the week ahead.

A cold front will move into Kansas on Monday, which will keep northern Kansas chilly with highs only reaching the mid 40s during the afternoon. Southern Kansas will be a bit warmer ahead of the front with highs in the low to mid 50s.

The front will move through dry, and temperatures will already start to warm up again with highs returning to the 50s and 60s Tuesday through Thursday with mostly sunny skies.

Even warmer weather is expected on Christmas Eve with high temperatures likely to reach at least the mid 60s, but many locations have a good chance of making it into the lower 70s. Southwest winds will be gusty during the day. A drop in humidity could lead to high fire danger.

It will turn cooler for Christmas Day with highs back in the 50s. The chance of a White Christmas looks low this year.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Clear skies. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 21

Tomorrow: Sunny. Wind: S/N 5-15. High: 53

Tomorrow Night: Clear skies. Wind: N 5-10. Low: 21

Tue: High: 56 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 56 Low: 25 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 61 Low: 33 Partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 73 Low: 45 Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Windy and warm.

Sat: High: 58 Low: 36 Mostly sunny and cooler.

Sun: High: 62 Low: 34 Partly cloudy.

