Wichita homeless shelters sees influx of those in need

By Chelsea Croft
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The cold winter months are when homeless shelters usually see an influx of people looking for help. Area shelters say they are seeing that demand increase as government pandemic assistance is ending.

Wendy Glick, Catholic Charities Executive Director in Wichita, says, “I think folks think about homeless individuals as bums who can’t work or perhaps there’s mental illness as a component.”

Glick says most of the parents at St. Anthony’s family shelter have jobs but they’re just not making enough money to make ends for their entire family. That’s the case for Stephanie Trebbe and her one-year-old son.

Trebbe says, “my son had a warm place to go, I made sure he had a place to go. But it was me in my car, it was horrible, and it was cold, very cold at night. Very cold at night.”

Trebbe was replaced at work while she was recovering from covid. Many other families are experiencing similar covid situations.

“This year, the need is even greater. Recently coming off of covid and the moratorium on evictions, that now is lifted and we’re starting to see more and more families be evicted from their homes,” stated Glick.

St. Anthony family shelter can only house 13 families at a time and whether it’s back-paying rent and utilities or unexpected medical bills, Glick says it’s hard to get parents back on their feet due to a lack of affordable housing options.

