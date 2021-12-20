Advertisement

2 die in crash caused by Kansas windstorm

More communities in the U.S. are rocked by severe weather after last week's deadly bout of...
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 12:43 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
GRANT COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol has identified two people killed during multiple crashes in Grant County last Wednesday.

According to KHP, around 12:15 p.m on Dec. 15, five vehicles were involved in collisions along US 160 in Grant County. Then, a Peterbilt semi was traveling east on US 160 entered the crash scene and collided with the vehicles including a fire truck and ambulance that were responding to the initial crashes.

Two men were killed, Thomas Peterson, 55, of Cimarron, and 78-year-old Doyle E. Kauk, of Hoxie.

KHP said the high winds created reduced visibilities which contributed to the crashes, including the one that turned deadly.

