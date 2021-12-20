Advertisement

Chiefs TE Kelce placed on COVID/Reserve list

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce celebrates after the Chiefs defeated the Los Angeles...
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce celebrates after the Chiefs defeated the Los Angeles Chargers in an NFL football game Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. The Chiefs won 34-28. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)(Marcio Jose Sanchez | AP)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - The Chiefs could be without their Pro-Bowl tight end this Sunday against the Steelers.

According to ESPN, Travis Kelce was placed on the team’s Resreve/COVID list Monday.

Kelce is vaccinated, so there is a chance he could return by Sunday if he meets the testing requirements by then.

Kelce has 1,066 receiving yards so far this season, including 191 in a game-winning effort against the Chargers last week.

The Chiefs transaction wire shows kicker Harrison Butker and starting cornerback Charvarius Ward have been placed on the list as well.

