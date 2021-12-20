Christmas week begins with above-normal temperatures

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is another cold morning across Kansas, but warmer weather returns this afternoon. Sunny skies and light southerly breeze will help temperatures top-out in the lower 50s this afternoon or five to ten degrees above normal.

The week ahead looks unusually quiet with a warming trend. A weak, mid-week cold front may temporarily slow-down the warm-up on Wednesday, but near record warmth is expected on Christmas Eve.

A cold front will sweep through the state late Friday clearing the path for a cooler Christmas Day. However, highs in the 50s on Saturday keep us well above average. Unfortunately, like the past few fronts, this one will not bring much, if any moisture to the state.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny and milder. Wind: S/N 5-15. High: 53.

Tonight: Clear. Wind: N/S 5-10. Low: 23.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: S/N 5-15. High: 56.

Wed: Low: 25. High: 57. Mostly sunny.

Thu: Low: 33. High: 61. Mostly sunny.

Fri: Low: 45. High: 67. Mostly sunny, windy, and warm.

Sat: Low: 31. High: 55. Mostly sunny and cooler.

Sun: Low: 34. High: 62. Partly cloudy.

