COVID-19 testing recommended ahead of holiday gatherings

Sedgwick County Health Department needs assistance keeping up with COVID-19 case data.
By Lily Wu
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Days away from Christmas, millions are making final preparations for gatherings with friends and family. Meanwhile, the COVID-19 pandemic is still around with concerns about a possible holiday surge coming with the spread of the omicron variant.

One to help stope the virus’ spread is by testing, health experts advise.

It’s a busier time of year for places like the testing clinic in southeast Wichita. Sedgwick County Health Director Adrienne Byrne recommends testing before Christmas.

“Depending upon how strong someone’s immune system is, because of chronic diseases or just any kind of compromised immune system, they’re going to be more at risk for breakthrough cases. So, it’s just important to be really cognizant of who we’re around, and the importance of ensuring that we’re healthy. and that we aren’t contagious,” Byrne said.

People have the option of a nose, throat or saliva test at the Sedgwick County Health Department’s COVID-19 testing location in the 4100 block of East Harry. The testing is free, and results return within 24 hours. There are also over-the-counter tests that you can buy at local pharmacies to test for the virus in the comfort of your own home.

“So, that is definitely something people can do. now depending upon where they’re going, if you have to be tested, it has to be a PCR (polymerase chain reaction),” Byrne said.

If you’re in a crunch and need rest results quickly, you can see results in about an hour from the Inflammatory Markers Laboratory near Central and Webb Road.

“Especially for people with symptoms, it picks up another 21 upper respiratory pathogens. so we have people coming in convinced they have covid, and they’re negative. and they have another virus,” Inflammatory Markers Laboratory Lab Director Gordon Ens said.

Ens said testing is an important tool to stop the spread of COVID-19.

You can find further options for COVID-19 testing in Sedgwick County on the health department’s website.

