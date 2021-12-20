Advertisement

House explosion reported in S Wichita

(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 10:07 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - There is a confirmed report of a house explosion near the 3100 block of S Clifton in Wichita. There are unconfirmed reports of power lines being down.

We have a crew headed toward the scene and will provide more information as we receive it. Stay tuned to KWCH during the noon hour for more on this story.

In March, a gas leak was reported on the same block. The call then came in as a building collapse, and the area was evacuated.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power outages in the College Hill area in Wichita.
Over 1200 homes in Wichita affected by power outages
Dr. Aldo Calvo, Medical Director of Family Medicine at Broward Health, shows a Regeneron...
Omicron may sideline two leading drugs against COVID-19
1-year-old Briar Dockers is recovering at home after inhaling a piece of popcorn and needing...
Mulvane toddler recovering after popcorn snack nearly leads to tragedy
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden walk from St. Joseph on the Brandywine Catholic...
President Biden commemorates death of wife and infant child
North-Western Kansas Fire from wild storms.
Fire recovery efforts continue for north-central Kansas

Latest News

Homelessness up in Wichita
Chelsea Croft Homelessness up
Fire recovery auction for North Central Kansas
Shawn Loging Fire Recovery Auction
Derby theatre packed
Derby theatre packed
Derby movie theatre packed for spiderman movie.
Local theater sees pre-pandemic turnout for ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’