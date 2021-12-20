House explosion reported in S Wichita
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 10:07 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - There is a confirmed report of a house explosion near the 3100 block of S Clifton in Wichita. There are unconfirmed reports of power lines being down.
We have a crew headed toward the scene and will provide more information as we receive it. Stay tuned to KWCH during the noon hour for more on this story.
In March, a gas leak was reported on the same block. The call then came in as a building collapse, and the area was evacuated.
