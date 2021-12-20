House explosion reported in S Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - There is a confirmed report of a house explosion near the 3100 block of S Clifton in Wichita. There are unconfirmed reports of power lines being down.

We have a crew headed toward the scene and will provide more information as we receive it. Stay tuned to KWCH during the noon hour for more on this story.

In March, a gas leak was reported on the same block. The call then came in as a building collapse, and the area was evacuated.

