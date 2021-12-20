Kansas has best roads in the country, study says

(KWCH) - Kansas ranks first place on the list of best roads this year, according to Consumer Affairs. The group attributes the good road conditions to increased funding.

“Our roads have just had a facelift and I think it’s great,” a Cherryvale resident said in the email survey.

Other residents said ”city roads are safe and clean” in Olathe, and Wichita “just did a lot of road resurfacing.”

Consumer Affairs bases its analysis on an email survey conducted across all 50 states. Respondents were asked to rate their roads on a scale from 1 to 10, with 1 being terrible and 10 being excellent. Survey respondents were given an opportunity to explain why they chose their rating. Find more details on the survey here: https://www.consumeraffairs.com/automotive/us-road-conditions.html#methodology

