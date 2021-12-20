Advertisement

Kansas has best roads in the country, study says

Aerial view of highway in Wichita, Kansas
Aerial view of highway in Wichita, Kansas(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 1:56 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KWCH) - Kansas ranks first place on the list of best roads this year, according to Consumer Affairs. The group attributes the good road conditions to increased funding.

“Our roads have just had a facelift and I think it’s great,” a Cherryvale resident said in the email survey.

Other residents said ”city roads are safe and clean” in Olathe, and Wichita “just did a lot of road resurfacing.”

Consumer Affairs bases its analysis on an email survey conducted across all 50 states. Respondents were asked to rate their roads on a scale from 1 to 10, with 1 being terrible and 10 being excellent. Survey respondents were given an opportunity to explain why they chose their rating. Find more details on the survey here: https://www.consumeraffairs.com/automotive/us-road-conditions.html#methodology

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power outages in the College Hill area in Wichita.
Over 1200 homes in Wichita affected by power outages
1-year-old Briar Dockers is recovering at home after inhaling a piece of popcorn and needing...
Mulvane toddler recovering after popcorn snack nearly leads to tragedy
Dr. Aldo Calvo, Medical Director of Family Medicine at Broward Health, shows a Regeneron...
Omicron may sideline two leading drugs against COVID-19
North-Western Kansas Fire from wild storms.
Fire recovery efforts continue for north-central Kansas
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden walk from St. Joseph on the Brandywine Catholic...
President Biden commemorates death of wife and infant child

Latest News

Shawn Loging on Wichita house explosion
Shawn Loging on Wichita house explosion
More communities in the U.S. are rocked by severe weather after last week's deadly bout of...
2 die in crash caused by Kansas windstorm
JOB OF THE DAY
Week of December 20: Job of the Day
Homelessness up in Wichita
Chelsea Croft Homelessness up