Local theater sees pre-pandemic turnout for ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It was a busy weekend for movie theaters across the country, as the new ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ brought in $253 million, the third-highest opening weekend in box office history.

The film brought the largest crowds Derby Plaza Theaters has seen since before the pandemic.

“This is our top movie for the last two years,” Lori Armstrong, the Owner, and Operator of Derby Plaza Theaters said. “It’s been great to see everyone back and it’s something we have just longed for two years since the pandemic so it’s been great.”

Armstrong said for the first time since 2019, the theater sold out multiple showtimes over the weekend. After a difficult two years, she said the movie’s success on the opening weekend gives her hope.

“This is huge, we have gotten some grants before that have helped but this is what does it for us,” she said. “This will be a great weekend and a great end of the year.”

It took the film just one day to become the highest-grossing opening of any movie during the entire pandemic, creating financial gain for local theaters too.

“I’m hoping we reach the double digits for the weekend, but we won’t know until tomorrow,” Armstrong said.

Armstrong said she’s hopeful the movie’s success combined with more releases will result in a busy holiday season at the theater and urges movie-goers to buy tickets in advance and arrive at least 30 minutes early.

