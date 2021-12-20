Mild December weather on the way

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that more mild December weather is expected over the next few days with dry weather likely to continue through Christmas.

Tuesday morning will start out cold with temperatures in the upper teens to lower 20s. Afternoon highs will reach the low to mid 50s with mostly sunny skies.

Similar temperatures are expected on Wednesday with highs in the low to mid 50s for most of the state. Far western Kansas could reach the lower 60s. South winds will be breezy during the afternoon over central and eastern Kansas.

The warming trend will continue late this week with highs near 60 on Thursday. Christmas Eve could be even warmer with mid to upper 60s possible over southern Kansas. Gusty winds are expected on Christmas Eve as our next cold front arrives.

The front will bring temperatures back into the 50s for Christmas Day. There is no chance of a White Christmas in Kansas this year as our stretch of dry weather will likely continue.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Clear skies. Wind: N 5-10. Low: 20

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: SW/N 5-15. High: 54

Tomorrow Night: Clear skies. Wind: Light. Low: 24

Wed: High: 54 Sunny and breezy.

Thu: High: 59 Low: 33 Partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 67 Low: 45 Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Windy.

Sat: High: 57 Low: 31 Partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 65 Low: 38 Partly cloudy.

Mon: High: 55 Low: 35 Partly cloudy.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.