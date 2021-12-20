Advertisement

Student loan payments will soon restart for millions

You can use the loan simulator to find a repayment plan that meets your needs and goals or to...
You can use the loan simulator to find a repayment plan that meets your needs and goals or to decide whether to consolidate.(designer491 // Canva)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 12:13 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The forbearance of student loan repayments will end on Jan. 31, 2022, with payments resuming Feb. 1, 2022, for millions of Americans.

According to studentaid.gov, you will receive a billing statement or other notice at least three weeks before your payment is due, so it’s important to make sure your contact information is accurate.

You can use the loan simulator to find a repayment plan that meets your needs and goals or to decide whether to consolidate.

As you prepare for student loan payments to resume, you can also consider applying for an income-driven repayment plan that could make your payments more affordable.

Be aware that many scammers could try to take advantage of student loan borrowers.

They may claim you are eligible for immediate loan forgiveness through “Biden Loan Forgiveness” or “CARES Act Loan Forgiveness,” two programs that do not exist.

Also, if someone contacts you for personal information or money to suspend your loan payments, it’s a scam, according to consumerfinance.gov.

The Federal Reserve says Americans owe more than $1.7 trillion in student loans as of the third quarter of 2021.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power outages in the College Hill area in Wichita.
Over 1200 homes in Wichita affected by power outages
1-year-old Briar Dockers is recovering at home after inhaling a piece of popcorn and needing...
Mulvane toddler recovering after popcorn snack nearly leads to tragedy
Dr. Aldo Calvo, Medical Director of Family Medicine at Broward Health, shows a Regeneron...
Omicron may sideline two leading drugs against COVID-19
North-Western Kansas Fire from wild storms.
Fire recovery efforts continue for north-central Kansas
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden walk from St. Joseph on the Brandywine Catholic...
President Biden commemorates death of wife and infant child

Latest News

More communities in the U.S. are rocked by severe weather after last week's deadly bout of...
2 die in crash caused by Kansas windstorm
Manchin blames White House for Build Back Better negotiation failure
Security video shows the moment a tornado hit a bank branch in Mayfield, Kentucky.
Caught on Camera: Tornado hits bank branch in Mayfield, Kentucky
FILE - Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin speaks during a media briefing at the Pentagon, Nov....
Pentagon issues rules aimed at stopping rise of extremism
The memorial site for Daunte Wright sits covered in snow on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in...
Potter’s lawyer says shooting Daunte Wright not a crime