Wichita police officer arrested, accused of stalking

Wichita Police Department badge
Wichita Police Department badge(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 2:35 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita police officer has been arrested and booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on one count of stalking.

The Wichita Police Department said it recently learned that Officer Joseph Spicuglia was possibly involved in a domestic violence incident with a woman he knows. Further investigation into the allegations led to his arrest.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) investigated at the request of WPD in order to avoid conflicts of interest. The SCSO is still actively investigating the case.

Spicuglia has been employed with WPD for 25 years and is no longer an active member of the Wichita Police Department.

