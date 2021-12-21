Advertisement

Chiefs add Tyreek Hill, 2 more to COVID-19/Reserve list

FILE - Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) runs with the ball as Denver Broncos...
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) runs with the ball as Denver Broncos defensive tackle McTelvin Agim (95) defends during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 2:19 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Three more Kansas City Chiefs players were added to the COVID-19/Reserve list on Tuesday afternoon.

After Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce was added to the COVID-19/Reserve list on Monday, NFL Insider Adam Schefter tweeted on Tuesday afternoon three more Chiefs were added to the list - WR Tyreek Hill, CB Rashad Fenton and TE Blake Bell.

Schefter indicated the additions suggest KC may add more players to the list throughout the week.

Last week, the NFL announced it would only test players with possible symptoms of the virus under revised protocols. However, three games were moved due to outbreaks on Sunday.

The updated protocol includes required masks, regardless of vaccination status; remote or outdoor meetings; no in-person meals; additional restrictions on activities outside facilities; no outside visitors during team travel; and limited numbers of people in team weight rooms.

