City of Wichita begins search for next police chief

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita is beginning its administrative process to search for the next chief of police. This comes after WPD Chief Gordon Ramsay announced his plan to resign from the department with his last day set for March 1, 2022. A spokesperson for the city said it anticipates “a collaborative process that allows for robust community input.”

The search brings back memories from 2014 when Wichita heard then WPD Chief Norman Williams announce his retirement from the leadership role he’d served for 14 years.

“I’m tired. I’m tired, but I’m leaving with joy in my heart and peace in my mind to know that there’s better days ahead for me right now,” Williams said in his announcement.

From there, Wichita City Manager Robert Layton recalls the national search that eventually found Gordon Ramsay in Duluth, Minn.

“Before we hired Gordon, we worked with Wichita State and the community to identify what a 21st-century department should look like in Wichita,” Layton said. “That was the blueprint that we used to recruit a new chief and then to move forward. And Gordon has executed on that vision.”

Layton said sometime next month, he will name an interim chief to take over in the time following Ramsay’s departure and preceding the city’s next hire.

“That interim person I’ll name early so that they have the opportunity to work with Gordon before he leaves, so we have as smooth of a transition as we can,” he said. “And then that person will service in that capacity until a new chief is brought on.”

The Wichita Police Department has three deputy chiefs: Chester Pinkston with 31 years in the department, Jose Salcido with 25 years and Wanda Parker-Givens who has served on the department for 34 years. From 2014 to 2016, then WPD Deputy Chief Nelson Mosley was appointed interim chief before Ramsay was selected. While there will be a transition period, Ramsay has worked to assure the community that the change will happen seamlessly.

“We’re going to lead with a steady hand just like we have the last six years,” Ramsay said. “Continue to stay engaged with the community and work hard to build relationships wherever we can. There will be no charges in how we operate in the meantime.”

As part of the City of Wichita’s search for its next police chief, Layton said he expects to hire a consultant sometime in January to help in the police-chief search.

