Deputies, churches, volunteers help stranded bus passengers in Republic County

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A team effort in Republic County saved the day for a large group of charter bus passengers stranded on the side of a rural stretch of north central Kansas highway.

The Republic County Sheriff’s Office said on Sunday, Dec. 19, it responded to report of a broken-down Charter bus on US-81 Highway and Shady Road. Deputies learned the bus had been stranded on the side of the road for about 12 ours with no food, water or working restroom facilities, the sheriff’s office said.

Two deputies coordinated with the Central Christian Church and the Main Street Tabernacle church in Belleville to provide relief for about 57 passengers on the broken-down bus.

A couple businesses that offer tire services came to assist with getting the bus back on the road as the churches, volunteers and sheriff’s office personnel helped with loading passengers into church transport vans and private vehicles and taken them to Central Christian Church where they were provided with food and drinks and use of the facilities.

“Church volunteers and donations is what made this relief effort for these families, traveling for the holidays, possible,” the Republic County Sheriff’s Office said. “This is just another reminder of what it means to be part of such a great community and have the honor and privilege to “protect and serve” the people of Republic County and those traveling through.”

The sheriff’s office said passengers took refuge at the church for about four hours

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.