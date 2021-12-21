Heating back up, again.

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Another week, another warming trend. We have a weak cold front moving through tonight but the only impact to expect is a wind shift. By tomorrow we kick off a warming trend with temperatures landing at 70° by Friday. Expect a warm but windy Christmas Eve as another cold front lines up, yes, another DRY cold front. This front will knock those 70′s down 10-15° across the state leaving us with a cooler but still mild for Christmas Day. We could even be flirting with a 60° Christmas for a few acorss south central Kansas.

Are you hoping for rain... or snow at this point? Well keep dreaming, but there is a possibility of a pattern change as we look to ring in 2022.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Clear. Wind: N/SE 15-20. Low: 25.

Tomorrow: Sunny, becoming breezy. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. High: 57.

Thu: Low: 33. High: 61. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny.

Fri: Low: 42. High: 70. Mostly sunny, breezy, and warm.

Sat: Low: 35. High: 60. Mostly sunny and cooler.

Sun: Low: 36. High: 63. Partly cloudy.

Mon: Low: 38. High: 53. Partly cloudy, cooler.

Tue: Low: 32. High: 48. Partly cloudy and breezy.

