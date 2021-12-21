Hospitals near breaking point amid another sharp increase in COVID patients

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An urgent warning comes from hospitals across Kansas as they’ve collectively seen the COVID-19 patient count increase by more than 90 percent in the last month.

Now, right before Christmas, more cases of the omicron variant are being detected in the state and health officials don’t see cases decreasing anytime soon.

Approaching two years since the COVID-19 pandemic started, hospital resources are draining fast.

“So, we all have been talking about, ‘what do we see happening, and what are we looking at in the coming days?’ And it’s scary for us because we’re all tired,” said Wesley Medical Center ICU Medical Director Dr. Chloe Steinshouer. “The numbers, if you look at dashboards, maybe don’t equal what they did a year ago when we had our winter surge. But I will tell you as a healthcare worker in the hospital taking care of these patients, it feels every bit as bad or worse as it did at that time. “And it has to do with our staffing crises that we’re having right now. So, if you look in our hospital system, we are shot on so many critical elements of the healthcare team.”

The latest COVID-19 increase in Kansas is part of a national surge.

But unlike the past, this time Dr. Steinshour says traveling nurses aren’t available.

Last year, Kansas hospitals were able to rely on healthcare staff from other parts of the country to fill gaps due to a slight delay in the state from the national surge. This time, Dr. Steinshour said, “there’s no pool to drag people back her to help us.”

The latest data for Kansas shows nine cases of the omicron variant confirmed in the state, five of which are in Sedgwick County. Current data also shows that 97 percent of COVID hospital patients in Sedgwick County are unvaccinated.

Health officials continue communicating their message to those who are unvaccinated to get the shot and take precautions when gathering for the holiday.

