Two killed in crash on Kellogg at West St.

Injury accident near Kellogg and West
Injury accident near Kellogg and West(KanDrive.org)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update 10 a.m. Wichita Police said that a second person has died in the accident. The two deceased people are the drivers of two trucks that collided, one of which was traveling east in westbound lanes.

Westbound Kellogg is expected to be shut down until at least late morning, and eastbound traffic has been slowed by the crash.

Update 9:30 a.m. Dispatch confirmed one person has died as a result of Tuesday morning’s accident. Another person suffered life-threatening injuries, and three had minor injuries.

At least two people were seriously injured in a possible wrong-way crash on Kellogg Tuesday morning.

The crash happened at approximately 8 a.m. Tuesday on westbound Kellogg near West St. and was called in initially as a vehicle fire with at least one victim trapped. At least two people suffered life-threatening injuries.

Westbound traffic is blocked near Southwest Blvd.

