Two killed in crash on Kellogg at West St.

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update 10 a.m. Wichita Police said that a second person has died in the accident. The two deceased people are the drivers of two trucks that collided, one of which was traveling east in westbound lanes.

Westbound Kellogg is expected to be shut down until at least late morning, and eastbound traffic has been slowed by the crash.

A fatal crash has shutdown westbound Kellogg west of Meridian. @KWCH12 pic.twitter.com/2qx5KdJQeG — Shawn Loging (@KWCHShawn) December 21, 2021

Update 9:30 a.m. Dispatch confirmed one person has died as a result of Tuesday morning’s accident. Another person suffered life-threatening injuries, and three had minor injuries.

At least two people were seriously injured in a possible wrong-way crash on Kellogg Tuesday morning.

The crash happened at approximately 8 a.m. Tuesday on westbound Kellogg near West St. and was called in initially as a vehicle fire with at least one victim trapped. At least two people suffered life-threatening injuries.

Westbound traffic is blocked near Southwest Blvd.

