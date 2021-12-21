K-State to wear Wildfire Recovery Helmet decal for TaxAct Texas Bowl

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KWCH) – The Kansas State football program will wear a special decal on the back of its helmets when the Wildcats take the field for the TaxAct Texas Bowl in support of Kansans who were affected by last week’s wildfires, K-State Athletics officials announced Tuesday.

K-State Wildfire Recovery decal (Kansas State University)

The university said many K-Staters were impacted by the December 15 fires fueled by 100-plus mile an hour winds. More than 100,000 acres of pasture, homes, vehicles, barns, equipment, pets and thousands of heads of cattle were destroyed.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the many Kansans who were affected by the recent storms and wildfires,” Athletics Director Gene Taylor said. “This helmet sticker is a small department-wide gesture that will let all K-Staters and those affected by this storm know that we are with them as they rebuild their lives and their livelihoods.”

Fans wishing to donate to the recovery of the wildfires can click here to select how they want their contributions used.

Kansas State takes on LSU in the TaxAct Texas Bowl on January 4, 2022, inside NRG Stadium in Houston. The game kicks off at 8 p.m. and will be shown on ESPN.

