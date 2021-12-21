Advertisement

Kansas AG sues Biden administration over vaccine mandate for Head Start programs

(WIBW)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt on Tuesday filed a federal lawsuit challenging the new federal vaccine mandate for Head Start programs that help small children from low-income families with development and school readiness.

Schmidt is arguing that the mandate will place a greater strain on childcare program availability for low-income families in Kansas. On the state AG’s website, Schmidt announced that he joined 23 other state attorneys general in filing a petition to block the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services from implementing its mandate “that staff, volunteers and others who come in contact with Head Start students must receive COVID-19 vaccinations by January 31.”

Schmidt said the mandate also forces everyone two years old and up to wear masks.

“Kansas families are already facing challenges finding childcare,” Schmidt said. “The Biden Administration’s adoption of this one-size-fits-all mandate will worsen childcare shortages. This mandate is likely to result in the loss of staff, closure of facilities or at least reduced capacity for low-income children. It is another example of the administration taking shortcuts and failing to consider consequences as it rushes forward, and the courts should strike this mandate down as they have others.”

Schmidt announced that the challenge to the mandate for Head Start programs is the fourth challenge he’s filed to the federal government’s attempts at vaccine mandates that he’s filed.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Injury accident near Kellogg and West
Wichita police identify 2 drivers killed in wrong-way crash on Kellogg
WPD Officer Joseph Spicuglia was arrested on Dec. 20 and booked into the Sedgwick County Jail...
Wichita police officer arrested, accused of stalking
Crews respond to house explosion on S Clifton
No injuries reported in S. Wichita home explosion
Lindy Rae, Christopher, and Kamryn Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's...
3 siblings killed by wrong-way driver in head-on collision in Louisiana
Nicole Bendickson holds her newborn twins before her unexpected death 12 days later.
Mom dies 12 days after giving birth to twins, family waits for COVID-19 test results

Latest News

Display of police chiefs past and present for the city of Wichita, Kan.
City of Wichita begins search for next police chief
Eyewitnesses describes moments leading up to wrong-way crash
Eyewitnesses describes moments leading up to wrong-way crash
FactFinder 12 Investigators: Don't Fall For It
U.S. Secret Service boosting efforts to limit COVID-related fraud
70's hit by Christmas Eve
Heating back up, again.