Kansas AG sues Biden administration over vaccine mandate for Head Start programs

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt on Tuesday filed a federal lawsuit challenging the new federal vaccine mandate for Head Start programs that help small children from low-income families with development and school readiness.

Schmidt is arguing that the mandate will place a greater strain on childcare program availability for low-income families in Kansas. On the state AG’s website, Schmidt announced that he joined 23 other state attorneys general in filing a petition to block the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services from implementing its mandate “that staff, volunteers and others who come in contact with Head Start students must receive COVID-19 vaccinations by January 31.”

Schmidt said the mandate also forces everyone two years old and up to wear masks.

“Kansas families are already facing challenges finding childcare,” Schmidt said. “The Biden Administration’s adoption of this one-size-fits-all mandate will worsen childcare shortages. This mandate is likely to result in the loss of staff, closure of facilities or at least reduced capacity for low-income children. It is another example of the administration taking shortcuts and failing to consider consequences as it rushes forward, and the courts should strike this mandate down as they have others.”

Schmidt announced that the challenge to the mandate for Head Start programs is the fourth challenge he’s filed to the federal government’s attempts at vaccine mandates that he’s filed.

