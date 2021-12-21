Advertisement

Nothing close to a white Christmas week

Christmas week brings warming trend
Christmas week brings warming trend(KWCH)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 4:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a seasonably cold morning across Kansas with wake-up temperatures in the lower to middle 20s, but we are on our way into the middle 50s this afternoon under a mostly sunny sky.

The week ahead looks unusually quiet with a warming trend. Another weak cold front will keep temperatures in check on Wednesday, but near record warmth is expected on Christmas Eve as temperatures climb into the 60s and 70s.

A stronger cold front will sweep through the state late Friday clearing the path for a cooler Christmas Day. However, highs in the 50s on Saturday keep us well above average. Unfortunately, like the past few fronts, this one will not bring much, if any moisture to the state.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny. Wind: SW/N 5-15. High: 54.

Tonight: Clear. Wind: NE/E 5-10. Low: 25.

Tomorrow: Sunny, becoming breezy. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. High: 57.

Thu: Low: 33. High: 61. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny.

Fri: Low: 45. High: 70. Mostly sunny, breezy, and warm.

Sat: Low: 33. High: 57. Mostly sunny and cooler.

Sun: Low: 36. High: 63. Partly cloudy.

Mon: Low: 38. High: 50. Partly cloudy, cooler.

