Advertisement

One-on-one with Dr. Fauci: the Biden administration’s plans to tackle the omicron wave

The Washington News Bureau speaks to Dr. Anthony Fauci about the newest White House initiatives to handle the latest COVID-19 spike.
By Kristin Kasper
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 1:44 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Cases of COVID-19 are reaching new highs in metropolitan areas around the country due to the latest virus variant: omicron. With the variant proving an ability to cause breakthrough cases in vaccinated individuals, the Biden administration is working to address the newest wave with a number of new initiatives.

Gray Television Washington News Bureau’s Kristin Kasper spoke to the president’s chief medical advisor, Dr. Anthony Fauci, about the latest plans to help the nation battle omicron just before the holiday season.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WPD Officer Joseph Spicuglia was arrested on Dec. 20 and booked into the Sedgwick County Jail...
Wichita police officer arrested, accused of stalking
Crews respond to house explosion on S Clifton
No injuries reported in S. Wichita home explosion
Lindy Rae, Christopher, and Kamryn Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's...
3 siblings killed by wrong-way driver in head-on collision in Louisiana
Nicole Bendickson holds her newborn twins before her unexpected death 12 days later.
Mom dies 12 days after giving birth to twins, family waits for COVID-19 test results
Strong winds and dust hit Elkhart, Kansas.
National Weather Service classifies damaging wind event a ‘derecho’

Latest News

President Joe Biden listens to a reporter's question after delivering remarks on the November...
LIVE: Biden to pledge 500M free COVID-19 tests to counter omicron
Police in Atlanta are investigating reports of a shooting at a movie theater that apparently...
Man shot at movie theater after dispute over seats
Ryan and Emma were able to hold their daughter, Mary Kate, and say goodbye.
Colts center Ryan Kelly and wife mourn the sudden loss of their baby girl
Researchers say that the flu vaccines do not match the circulating flu strain.
Flu vaccines do not match main circulating flu strain, researchers say