Pratt home “completely engulfed” in early-morning fire, firefighter injured

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A home in the 500 block of S. Jackson in Pratt was “completely engulfed” during a fire that began around 4:40 a.m. Tuesday.

Pratt authorities contacted the homeowner, who said the house was empty when the fire began. The Pratt County Law Enforcement Center said one firefighter was injured after being “stuck under something,” but other firefighters freed him. There is no word on his condition currently.

The fire was contained to one home, but neighbors were evacuated as a precaution. As of around 5:30 Tuesday morning, the fire was “mostly under control” according to dispatch. Approximately 4-5 trucks responded to the fire.

There is no word yet on the cause of the fire; KWCH is following the story and will provide updates when available.

