Semi hauling fish tips in Emporia roundabout

Emporia Police and Emporia Fire responded to a semi tipover incident at the West US Highway 50...
Emporia Police and Emporia Fire responded to a semi tipover incident at the West US Highway 50 roundabout Tuesday. Chuck Samples/KVOE News.(Chuck Samples/KVOE News.)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 11:58 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Traffic was backed up for about two hours on Tuesday morning as officers cleared a fishy situation.

KVOE reports a semi-truck hauling fish tipped on west Highway 50 attempting to navigate a roundabout on Tuesday morning, Dec. 21.

Emporia Police Captian Ray Mattas said officers were called to the roundabout just after 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday. The driver, Alien Vazquez-Moreno, 39, was headed east on the highway and into the roundabout when the truck full of fish tipped onto its side.

The investigation is underway, so it is not clear whether speed, a load shift, or a combination of factors were to blame. No injuries have been reported, however, eastbound traffic was blocked for about two hours while the truck was removed from the roadway.

