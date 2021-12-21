Advertisement

Tree recycling under way in Sedgwick County

Christmas tree
Christmas tree(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 7:28 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County announced several locations for tree recycling, which began this week and lasts until Jan. 21.

The county is recycling trees into mulch and allowing customers to keep the mulch at no cost. For more information, call 316-660-7200 or visit sedgwickcounty.org.

Tree recycling locations:

Wichita

Boston Park, 6655 E. Zimmerly

Buffalo Park, 10209 Hardtner

College Hill United Methodist Church, 1st and Erie

Earhart Environmental Magnet School, 4401 N. Arkansas

Edgemoor Park, 5815 E. 9th St.

Extension Education Center, 7001 W. 21st St. N.

Great Plains Nature Center, 6232 E. 29th St. N.

Old Cowtown Museum, 1865 Museum Blvd.

Osage Park, 2121 W. 31st St. S

South Linwood Park, Hydraulic & Mt. Vernon

Sedgwick County

Cheney - E. South Ave. & Garfield

Clearwater - Chisholm Trail Sports Complex

Colwich - 115 N. 3rd St.

Derby - 2801 E. James

Garden Plain - at the Water Tower

Goddard - Means Park

Kechi - 107 Sioux St.

Mount Hope - 400 S. Thomas

Mulvane - 117 E. Main St.

Park City - 6801 N. Hydraulic

Valley Center - Veterans Park

