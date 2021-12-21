TSA screens 2 million people for fifth straight day
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 9:51 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
(CNN) - The holiday travel rush is only ramping up.
The Transportation Security Administration said it screened more than 2 million people at airports nationwide for the fifth day in a row.
The TSA anticipates 30 million people will travel by air through Jan. 3.
In general, AAA expects more than 109 million people to travel 50 miles or more. That’s a 30% increase from 2020.
Airlines will see a 184% increase in travelers from last year.
