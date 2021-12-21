Advertisement

Update: Wind-fueled wildfires burn more than 100k across Kansas

A windmill is silhouetted against smoke from a fire that burned and stretched across Ellis,...
A windmill is silhouetted against smoke from a fire that burned and stretched across Ellis, Russell, Osborne and Rooks counties Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, near Natoma, Kan. Firefighters and emergency responders are battling fires spreading across parts of central and western Kansas after a powerful storm blew through the state. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 12:29 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KWCH) - The Kansas Forest Service just announced a revision to the total acres burned in last week’s wildfires. According to the KSF, the actual amount of acres burned totaled around 163,000 acres instead of 400,000 like first reported.

The Kansas Forest Service released an updated map showing what actually burned on December 15. The acreage was thrown off by heat, dust and smoke in the air.

As the air cleared, satellite technology showed an accurate representation of the total acres burned.

-December 15, 2021 Wildfire Perimeters Update- Kansas Forest Service strives to balance timeliness and accuracy of...

Posted by Kansas Forest Service on Tuesday, December 21, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WPD Officer Joseph Spicuglia was arrested on Dec. 20 and booked into the Sedgwick County Jail...
Wichita police officer arrested, accused of stalking
Crews respond to house explosion on S Clifton
No injuries reported in S. Wichita home explosion
Lindy Rae, Christopher, and Kamryn Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's...
3 siblings killed by wrong-way driver in head-on collision in Louisiana
Nicole Bendickson holds her newborn twins before her unexpected death 12 days later.
Mom dies 12 days after giving birth to twins, family waits for COVID-19 test results
Strong winds and dust hit Elkhart, Kansas.
National Weather Service classifies damaging wind event a ‘derecho’

Latest News

Christmas week brings warming trend
Nothing close to a white Christmas week
Forecast temperatures Tuesday afternoon.
Mild December weather on the way
Temperatures trending upward
Christmas week begins with above-normal temperatures
3 day forecast for Wichita.
Warming trend this week