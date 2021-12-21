Update: Wind-fueled wildfires burn more than 100k across Kansas
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 12:29 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
(KWCH) - The Kansas Forest Service just announced a revision to the total acres burned in last week’s wildfires. According to the KSF, the actual amount of acres burned totaled around 163,000 acres instead of 400,000 like first reported.
The Kansas Forest Service released an updated map showing what actually burned on December 15. The acreage was thrown off by heat, dust and smoke in the air.
As the air cleared, satellite technology showed an accurate representation of the total acres burned.
