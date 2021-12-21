Wellington police investigating report of ‘skimmers’ on gas pumps

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wellington Police Department is investigating the report of two skimming devices found on gas pumps at a local convenience store. Skimmers are used to capture the magnetic strip containing personal data. Police didn’t identify the store, but said the department is working with the store to identify those responsible.

Wellington police also ask anyone who’s recently filled up in town to contact the department if they’ve noticed any unauthorized or suspicious charges to their credit cards or debit cards over the past several weeks.

Wellington police said anyone with information about this investigation should call the department at 620-326-3331 or Wellington/Sumner County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, 620-326-3135.

