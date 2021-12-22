Advertisement

97-year-old World War II veteran finally receives high school diploma after waiting 78 years

Ernie Reda, a 97-year-old World War II veteran, is an alumnus of Stadium High School in Tacoma,...
Ernie Reda, a 97-year-old World War II veteran, is an alumnus of Stadium High School in Tacoma, Washington.(KING via CNN Newsource)
By Chris Cashman
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 7:46 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TACOMA, Wa. (KING) – Ernie Reda, a 97-year-old World War II veteran, is an alumnus of Stadium High School in Tacoma, Washington.

He was supposed to graduate in 1943, but he began boot camp instead.

Now, he’s finally closed out his high school education, thanks to a special ceremony Monday.

His granddaughter arranged it through a program to get diplomas for veterans who were drafted before graduation.

Reda fought in the Battle of the Bulge and the Normandy Invasion.

He was also an award-winning Army sharpshooter.

His granddaughter arranged a graduation ceremony through a program to get diplomas for veterans...
His granddaughter arranged a graduation ceremony through a program to get diplomas for veterans who were drafted before graduation.(KING via CNN Newsource)

Copyright 2021 KING via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Injury accident near Kellogg and West
Wichita police identify 2 drivers killed in wrong-way crash on Kellogg
Hunter and Alexis Wilkes, both 21 and residents of Minden, were pronounced dead following a...
Young parents killed in crash leave behind 2-month-old son
Wichita police have identified Brandon White, 37, of Wichita, and Rayburn Langston, 60, of...
Witnesses describe moments leading up to deadly wrong-way crash
Early-morning fire in Pratt
Pratt home ‘completely engulfed’ in early-morning fire, firefighter injured
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) runs with the ball as Denver Broncos...
Chiefs add Tyreek Hill, 2 more to COVID-19/Reserve list

Latest News

Mayor Lori Lightfoot said people must show proof of vaccination to enter some businesses...
Chicago to require proof of vaccination at restaurants, bars
Mayor Lori Lightfoot said people must show proof of vaccination to enter some businesses...
Chicago to require proof of vaccination at some establishments
Dr. Allison Arwady, commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health, said Chicago is in...
Chicago health official: 'Biggest COVID-19 surge' since before vaccines
Joseph Moore stands for a portrait at a park in Jacksonville, Fla., on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021....
He wore a wire, risked his life to expose who was in the KKK