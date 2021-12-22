Advertisement

Building You: New program addresses paramedic shortage

By Lily Wu
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County EMS creates a new initiative called E2P to address the shortage of paramedics.

The E2P or EMT to Paramedic Program allows the agency to support currently employed EMTs through completion of paramedic certification.

“It’s our intent to keep this program alive and thriving. We’re certainly not where we want to be with our staffing, and we want to be able to address the community’s emergency healthcare needs to the best of our ability,” said Paul Misasi, deputy director of operations for Sedgwick County EMS.

Today, nine EMTs participated in the first annual EMT Signing Day. They will begin classes at a program of their choosing in January. The agency will pay the tuition and fees of the program, and each recruit paramedic will be paid as a full-time EMT with benefits while obtaining their education.

After completing the program in about 12 to 14 months, recruits will be automatically transition to a full-time paramedic position. Each recruit makes a commitment of three years.

“Most of us don’t get into it for the pay. We get into this field because we love what we do. We love being able to support the community and be there for people when they need us the most,” said Misasi.

