Dazzling residential lights display in W. Wichita returns to near full power

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After scaling back last year, one of Wichita’s biggest residential light displays is almost back to full power.

More than 200,000 lights are synchronized to the sounds of Christmas, spreading holiday cheer to a west Wichita neighborhood between Maize Road and 119th Street West, just north of Maple.

The dazzling Lights on Texas display is lighting up the sky nearly as bright as years prior to 2020 when the effort scaled back due to a loss in the organizers’ family.

“We did get a lot of feedback from the community with the loss and the lights being dim, but they still appreciated the small display we did,” said homeowner Scott Lawrence, among those behind the popular light show at 11603 West Texas Street.

This Christmas, they’re doing more than just putting smiles on people’s faces.

The participating homeowner is partnering with Lange Real Estate, using the light display to raise money for two local charities, the Salvation Army and the Kansas Humane Society.

“We were looking for something different to do as far as Christmastime goes. It has been a rough 2020 and 2021 for a lot of people in and around Wichita, so being able to bring cheer and joy is something we wanted to do, and we partnered with Lights on Texas to do that,” said Lange Real Estate Marketing Director Adam Tannehill. “We figured going out and seeing lights, what is a better way to spread that Christmas cheer and be part of that?”

The Lights on Texas are on every night from 5:30 to 11 p.m. through New Year’s Eve. Collected donations will go directly to the Kansas Humane Society and the Salvation Army.

