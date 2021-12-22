Advertisement

Dazzling residential lights display in W. Wichita returns to near full power

The Lights on Texas display is again shining bright in a west Wichita neighborhood
The Lights on Texas display is again shining bright in a west Wichita neighborhood(KWCH)
By Ellen Terhune
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After scaling back last year, one of Wichita’s biggest residential light displays is almost back to full power.

More than 200,000 lights are synchronized to the sounds of Christmas, spreading holiday cheer to a west Wichita neighborhood between Maize Road and 119th Street West, just north of Maple.

The dazzling Lights on Texas display is lighting up the sky nearly as bright as years prior to 2020 when the effort scaled back due to a loss in the organizers’ family.

“We did get a lot of feedback from the community with the loss and the lights being dim, but they still appreciated the small display we did,” said homeowner Scott Lawrence, among those behind the popular light show at 11603 West Texas Street.

This Christmas, they’re doing more than just putting smiles on people’s faces.

The participating homeowner is partnering with Lange Real Estate, using the light display to raise money for two local charities, the Salvation Army and the Kansas Humane Society.

“We were looking for something different to do as far as Christmastime goes. It has been a rough 2020 and 2021 for a lot of people in and around Wichita, so being able to bring cheer and joy is something we wanted to do, and we partnered with Lights on Texas to do that,” said Lange Real Estate Marketing Director Adam Tannehill. “We figured going out and seeing lights, what is a better way to spread that Christmas cheer and be part of that?”

The Lights on Texas are on every night from 5:30 to 11 p.m. through New Year’s Eve. Collected donations will go directly to the Kansas Humane Society and the Salvation Army.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Injury accident near Kellogg and West
Wichita police identify 2 drivers killed in wrong-way crash on Kellogg
WPD Officer Joseph Spicuglia was arrested on Dec. 20 and booked into the Sedgwick County Jail...
Wichita police officer arrested, accused of stalking
Hunter and Alexis Wilkes, both 21 and residents of Minden, were pronounced dead following a...
Young parents killed in crash leave behind 2-month-old son
Crews respond to house explosion on S Clifton
No injuries reported in S. Wichita home explosion
Lindy Rae, Christopher, and Kamryn Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's...
3 siblings killed by wrong-way driver in head-on collision in Louisiana

Latest News

Sky Hawk 12 view of grassland burned by wildfires that impacted parts of north-central and...
Supplies for Kansas farmers, ranchers desperately needed week after windswept wildfires
Display of police chiefs past and present for the city of Wichita, Kan.
City of Wichita begins search for next police chief
Orr Nissan of Wichita dropped off truckloads of toys Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2021 for children at...
Orr Nissan holds toy collection effort to benefit Wichita Children’s Home
A windmill is silhouetted against smoke from a fire that burned and stretched across Ellis,...
Ways to help Kansas wildfire victims