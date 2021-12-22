Wichita man describes moments leading up to deadly wrong-way crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two people died in west Wichita Tuesday morning in a wrong-way crash on Kellogg.

Wichita police identified the victims as 37-year-old Brandon White and 60-year-old Rayburn Langston. Police said White was driving a pickup eastbound in the westbound lanes of traffic when he crashed head-on into Langston’s truck.

Kevin Pham was among a handful of drivers on Kellogg Tuesday morning who saw the brown truck heading in his direction.

“I kind of panicked for like a split second and I was like, ‘Oh my God,’” said Pham.

Pham says he wasn’t sure if where the driver was going or if he was going to hit something. He says he was making his way west on Kellogg, and there weren’t many cars on the road in front of him. Then, after passing the exit ramp to West Street, a brown Dodge Ram pickup came into view. The truck headed east, in the westbound lanes. As Pham maneuvered into the far right lane, he says it felt like the truck continued aiming directly for him.

“[I] hit my gas and I just like left before he got closer. Kind of went like this and he was going like this, and my heart was beating fast,” he said.

That’s when he dialed 911.

“[I] keep looking in the rear mirror and keep looking at what’s going on behind. I could tell there were a lot of cars behind me. I was like, ‘Oh my God, this is not going to be good,” recalls Pham.

He says it didn’t make sense to him that it was a drunk driver and there were no police cars chasing after the pickup. Seeing the driver’s actions, he says it felt intentional.

“I feel like he was trying to hurt himself,” said Pham.

He saw the aftermath when he made his way back east on Kellogg. He says his thoughts are with the victims and those who died.

“The people that got hurt or killed, like this whole afternoon. I was just oh my gosh, they were right behind me. They were literally right behind me,” Pham said.

Westbound Kellogg was closed between Sycamore and West Streets for more than six hours on Tuesday.

Wichita police say the first time someone noticed Brandon White driving the wrong way was at Kellogg and I-235. That initial call was made around 9 a.m.

Police say five vehicles were involved in the incident. White and Rayburn suffered fatal injuries while five others had little to no injuries.

Wichita police are still trying to figure out why White was driving the wrong way on Kellogg and at what speeds as the investigation continues.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.