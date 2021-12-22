Fresh off fight against devastating wildfires, Kansans prepare for next threat

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A week since widespread wildfires devastated a portion of north-central Kansas, burning more than 100,000 acres, another threat looms. As farmers and ranchers continue to recover, a wildfire threat is returning to the state later this week.

As he prepares for the next threat, Plainville volunteer firefighter Doug Keas looks back on what crews encountered with the fires last week that burned parts of four counties.

“Lots of smoke. You say, what did I see?’ There were times you couldn’t see three feet in front of you,” Keas said.

The Kansas Forest Service warns that fire weather conditions start again on Friday, Christmas Eve, and continue throughout the holiday weekend.

Keas said being prepared is critical.

“We’re just on high alert. I hop the winds don’t kick up and I hope that if we can find a bale of hay or something that is still smoldering or a tree that is still smoldering, we can get there and put it out before the winds has a chance to spread it,” he said.

Brandon Hamel owns the feedlot a few miles east of Plainville. While he didn’t receive damage from last week’s fires, he and his family are on high alert for the upcoming threat.

“I think all of us are going to have to babysit this land and watch for potential problems,” Hamel said. “We’re going to have to stay home for Christmas and watch our land.”

He said volunteer firefighters mean a lot to the community.

You know, our guys are volunteers out here, very few paid positions, and they mean the world to us,” Hamel said.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.