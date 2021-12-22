Advertisement

Governor Kelly proposes $250 rebate for Kansas taxpayers

In this photo from Wednesday, April 21, 2021, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly speaks during an event at...
In this photo from Wednesday, April 21, 2021, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly speaks during an event at the Statehouse in Topeka. Kan. (AP Photo/John Hanna)(John Hanna | AP)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 9:06 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - Governor Laura Kelly today announced a new proposal for a one-time $250 tax rebate to all Kansas residents who filed a tax return in 2021.

“Since 2019, my administration has carefully worked to get Kansas’ budget back on track after years of mismanagement,” Governor Kelly said. “Thanks to our fiscal responsibility and record economic development success, we can return money to taxpayers and give every Kansas resident who filed taxes in 2021 a $250 rebate. These are significant savings for every family to be delivered by summer of 2022.”

Governor Kelly is calling for a one-time rebate in the form of a non-taxable direct payment of $250 for every Kansas resident tax filer. Resident tax filers who filed as married and filing jointly will be eligible for a $500 direct payment. All other filing types will be eligible for a $250 direct payment.

Under the Governor’s plan, Kansas will return approximately $445 million to over 1.2 million Kansas resident taxpayers. The proposal will be paid for with Kansas’ current budget surplus and is intended to provide relief to taxpayers. Spokesperson Reeves Oyester said, “The Governor looks forward to working with the legislature to bring these much-needed savings to Kansas families.”

