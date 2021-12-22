Advertisement

Hay, feed, fencing supplies needed most as Kansas recovers from windswept wildfires

A windmill is silhouetted against smoke from a fire that burned and stretched across Ellis,...
A windmill is silhouetted against smoke from a fire that burned and stretched across Ellis, Russell, Osborne and Rooks counties Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, near Natoma, Kan. Firefighters and emergency responders are battling fires spreading across parts of central and western Kansas after a powerful storm blew through the state. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSSELL COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - Russell and Osborne County residents impacted by the Four County Fire are still in need of help. What is needed most now is feed or hay for livestock and fencing supplies, such as wire, insulators, fence posts and fence building, the Russell County Emergency Management said Wednesday.

Northern Russell County is still taking donations of supplies and items at sites in Natoma, Paradise and Waldo. All feed and fencing supply donations are being transitioned closer to the disaster area. Donations are no longer being accepted at Russell County 4-H Building.

Monetary donations are being accepted at South Wind Bank and managed under the Paradise United Methodist Church.

If you would like to assist with the recovery effort, contact names and numbers are below. We’ve also compiled a list of online fundraisers set up with the recovery effor. You can view that here: https://www.kwch.com/2021/12/17/ways-help-kansas-wildfire-victims/ At this time, no more donations of water, food, clothes, or blankets are needed.

HAY & FEED CONTACTSFENCING SUPPLIES/NEEDSLABOR & EQUIPMENT
Natoma- Iva Maier 785-885-4404Natoma- Iva Maier 785-885-4404Natoma Area- Iva Maier 785-885-4404
Paradise- Tanner Lyle 785-735-8024Paradise- Tanner Lyle 785-735-8024Paradise Area – Tanner Lyle 785-735-8024
Waldo – Dustin Finkenbinder 785-735-4269Waldo – Kasey Ulrich 785-643-1951

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Injury accident near Kellogg and West
Wichita police identify 2 drivers killed in wrong-way crash on Kellogg
Wichita police have identified Brandon White, 37, of Wichita, and Rayburn Langston, 60, of...
Witnesses describe moments leading up to deadly wrong-way crash
Hunter and Alexis Wilkes, both 21 and residents of Minden, were pronounced dead following a...
Young parents killed in crash leave behind 2-month-old son
Early-morning fire in Pratt
Pratt home ‘completely engulfed’ in early-morning fire, firefighter injured
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) runs with the ball as Denver Broncos...
Chiefs add Tyreek Hill, 2 more to COVID-19/Reserve list

Latest News

The Lights on Texas display is again shining bright in a west Wichita neighborhood
Dazzling residential lights display in W. Wichita returns to near full power
Sky Hawk 12 view of grassland burned by wildfires that impacted parts of north-central and...
Supplies for Kansas farmers, ranchers desperately needed week after windswept wildfires
Display of police chiefs past and present for the city of Wichita, Kan.
City of Wichita begins search for next police chief
Orr Nissan of Wichita dropped off truckloads of toys Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2021 for children at...
Orr Nissan holds toy collection effort to benefit Wichita Children’s Home