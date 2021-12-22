KDHE opens mass COVID-19 testing site in Wichita

TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Health & Environment (KDHE) has opened up a new COVID-19 mass testing site in Wichita.

The walk-in testing location is located inside Chester Lewis Academic Learning Center at 1847 N. Chautauqua St. It will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and can test more than 200 patients per day.

The site uses a 60-second oral swish solution to speed up the collection of saliva samples. A PCR test for SARS-CoV-2 is then run at the state public health laboratory in Topeka. Patients are notified of their results by text and email in approximately 48 hours.

For details, and to pre-register, visit KnowBeforeYouGoKS.com. Anyone unable to follow the instructions for the oral rinse collection will not be able to get tested at this location.

